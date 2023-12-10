Seattle Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf will be up against a middle-of-the-pack pass defense in Week 14 (Sunday at 4:05 PM ET), up against the San Francisco 49ers. The 49ers are ranked 15th in terms of passing yards conceded, at 219.4 per game.

Metcalf has a team-best 812 receiving yards on 49 grabs (88 targets), with six TDs, averaging 73.8 yards per game.

Metcalf vs. the 49ers

Metcalf vs the 49ers (since 2021): 6 GP / 63.8 REC YPG / REC TD

6 GP / 63.8 REC YPG / REC TD Six players have put up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against San Francisco in the 2023 season.

The 49ers have allowed 10 opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

San Francisco has allowed two players to record at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

Metcalf will square off against the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense this week. The 49ers concede 219.4 passing yards per game.

Opponents of the 49ers have put up 12 touchdowns through the air (one per game). The 49ers' defense is second in the league in that category.

D.K. Metcalf Receiving Props vs. the 49ers

Receiving Yards: 60.5 (-115)

Metcalf Receiving Insights

In seven of 11 games this season, Metcalf has eclipsed his prop for receiving yards.

Metcalf has been targeted on 88 of his team's 414 passing attempts this season (21.3% target share).

He is averaging 9.2 yards per target (22nd in NFL play), racking up 812 yards on 88 passes thrown his way.

In four of 11 games this year, Metcalf has a touchdown catch, including one game with multiple TD grabs.

He has scored six of his team's 24 offensive touchdowns this season (25.0%).

With 17 red zone targets, Metcalf has been on the receiving end of 32.1% of his team's 53 red zone pass attempts.

Metcalf's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Cowboys 11/30/2023 Week 13 8 TAR / 6 REC / 134 YDS / 3 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. 49ers 11/23/2023 Week 12 9 TAR / 3 REC / 32 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Rams 11/19/2023 Week 11 9 TAR / 5 REC / 94 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Commanders 11/12/2023 Week 10 12 TAR / 7 REC / 98 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Ravens 11/5/2023 Week 9 4 TAR / 1 REC / 50 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

