The Seattle Seahawks and the San Francisco 49ers are set to play in a Week 14 matchup at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday. Will D.K. Metcalf get into the end zone in this game? Let's take a peek at the anytime TD odds and dissect his recent numbers and trends.

Will D.K. Metcalf score a touchdown against the 49ers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a TD)

Metcalf has 49 receptions (88 targets) and paces the Seahawks with 812 yards receiving (73.8 per game) plus six TDs.

Metcalf has reeled in a touchdown pass in four of 11 games this season, including more than one TD reception in one contest.

D.K. Metcalf Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Rams 5 3 47 1 Week 2 @Lions 6 6 75 0 Week 3 Panthers 8 6 112 0 Week 4 @Giants 4 3 34 1 Week 6 @Bengals 9 4 69 0 Week 8 Browns 14 5 67 0 Week 9 @Ravens 4 1 50 0 Week 10 Commanders 12 7 98 0 Week 11 @Rams 9 5 94 1 Week 12 49ers 9 3 32 0 Week 13 @Cowboys 8 6 134 3

