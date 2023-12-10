Should you wager on Eeli Tolvanen to light the lamp when the Seattle Kraken and the Minnesota Wild meet up on Sunday at 9:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before making any bets.

Will Eeli Tolvanen score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)

Tolvanen stats and insights

  • Tolvanen has scored in five of 28 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • This is his first game of the season versus the Wild.
  • Tolvanen has picked up five assists on the power play.
  • Tolvanen's shooting percentage is 10.2%, and he averages 2.1 shots per game.

Wild defensive stats

  • The Wild have given up 86 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 20th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Wild have one shutout, and they average 15.9 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Tolvanen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/9/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 19:13 Home L 4-3 OT
12/7/2023 Devils 0 0 0 15:18 Home L 2-1
12/4/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 19:24 Away L 4-2
12/2/2023 Senators 0 0 0 17:17 Away L 2-0
11/30/2023 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 18:02 Away L 4-3 SO
11/28/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 17:59 Away L 4-3
11/24/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 18:45 Home L 5-1
11/22/2023 Sharks 3 2 1 15:31 Home W 7-1
11/20/2023 Flames 0 0 0 16:24 Home L 4-3 OT
11/18/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 17:31 Away W 4-3

Kraken vs. Wild game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

