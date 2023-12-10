Geno Smith will be up against the 15th-ranked passing defense in the NFL when his Seattle Seahawks play the San Francisco 49ers in Week 14, on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.

This season, Smith has thrown for 2,918 yards (243.2 per game), going 259-for-402 (64.4%) and compiling 15 TDs with nine picks. With his legs, Smith has tacked on 92 yards on 30 carries and one touchdown, averaging 7.7 yards rushing per game.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Smith and the Seahawks with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Smith vs. the 49ers

Smith vs the 49ers (since 2021): 4 GP / 217 PASS YPG / PASS TD

4 GP / 217 PASS YPG / PASS TD San Francisco has given up 300 or more passing yards to a total of two opposing players this year.

The 49ers have cenceded eight players to throw one or more TDs in a game this season.

Three opposing quarterbacks have thrown for at least two TDs in a game against San Francisco in 2023.

The 49ers have allowed one opposing player to throw for three or more TD passes in an outing this season.

The 219.4 passing yards the 49ers give up per game makes them the 15th-ranked pass defense in the NFL this year.

Opponents of the 49ers have scored 12 touchdowns through the air (one per game). The 49ers' defense is second in the league in that category.

Watch Seahawks vs 49ers on Fubo!

Geno Smith Passing Props vs. the 49ers

Passing Yards: 240.5 (-115)

240.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (+145)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Smith with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Smith Passing Insights

Smith has finished above his passing yards total six times this year (50.0%).

The Seahawks pass on 59.8% of their plays and run on 40.2%. They are 14th in NFL action in points scored.

Smith's 7.3 yards per attempt rank 11th in the NFL.

In nine of 12 games this year, Smith completed a touchdown pass -- including multiple TDs five times.

He has 66.7% of his team's 24 offensive touchdowns this season (16).

Smith has attempted 53 passes in the red zone (47.3% of his team's red zone plays).

Geno Smith Rushing Props vs the 49ers

Rushing Yards: 8.5 (-111)

Smith Rushing Insights

Smith hit the over on his rushing yards total set by sportsbooks in four of his 12 opportunities this season (33.3%).

Smith has a rushing touchdown in one game this year, but no games with multiple rushing TDs.

He has seven red zone carries for 11.9% of the team share (his team runs on 52.7% of its plays in the red zone).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Smith's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats at Cowboys 11/30/2023 Week 13 23-for-41 / 334 YDS / 3 TDs / 1 INT 2 ATT / 6 YDS / 1 TD vs. 49ers 11/23/2023 Week 12 18-for-27 / 180 YDS / 0 TDs / 1 INT 4 ATT / 21 YDS / 0 TDs at Rams 11/19/2023 Week 11 22-for-34 / 233 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 1 ATT / -1 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Commanders 11/12/2023 Week 10 31-for-47 / 369 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 1 ATT / 13 YDS / 0 TDs at Ravens 11/5/2023 Week 9 13-for-28 / 157 YDS / 0 TDs / 1 INT 2 ATT / 4 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.