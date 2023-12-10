In the upcoming tilt versus the Minnesota Wild, which starts at 9:00 PM ET on Sunday, can we count on Jared McCann to find the back of the net for the Seattle Kraken? Let's dig into the most relevant stats and trends to determine which player props you should be thinking about.

Will Jared McCann score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +165 (Bet $10 to win $16.50 if he scores a goal)

McCann stats and insights

In 12 of 28 games this season, McCann has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

This is his first game of the season versus the Wild.

On the power play he has five goals, plus one assist.

He takes 2.9 shots per game, and converts 16.3% of them.

Wild defensive stats

On defense, the Wild are allowing 86 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 20th in the league.

So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.9 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

McCann recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/9/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 19:00 Home L 4-3 OT 12/7/2023 Devils 0 0 0 19:08 Home L 2-1 12/4/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 18:13 Away L 4-2 12/2/2023 Senators 0 0 0 19:38 Away L 2-0 11/30/2023 Maple Leafs 2 2 0 19:03 Away L 4-3 SO 11/28/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 18:12 Away L 4-3 11/24/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 17:58 Home L 5-1 11/22/2023 Sharks 2 1 1 16:37 Home W 7-1 11/20/2023 Flames 1 1 0 15:28 Home L 4-3 OT 11/18/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 16:39 Away W 4-3

Kraken vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

BSN, BSWI, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

