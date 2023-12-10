Will Jordan Eberle Score a Goal Against the Wild on December 10?
The Seattle Kraken's upcoming game against the Minnesota Wild is set for Sunday at 9:00 PM ET. Will Jordan Eberle light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Jordan Eberle score a goal against the Wild?
Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a goal)
Eberle stats and insights
- In three of 25 games this season, Eberle has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has not played against the Wild yet this season.
- He has picked up four assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- He has a 5.6% shooting percentage, attempting 2.0 shots per game.
Wild defensive stats
- The Wild have conceded 86 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 20th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.9 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.
Eberle recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/9/2023
|Lightning
|2
|0
|2
|19:10
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|12/7/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|19:01
|Home
|L 2-1
|12/4/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|17:15
|Away
|L 4-2
|12/2/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|20:23
|Away
|L 2-0
|11/30/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|0
|1
|20:33
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|11/28/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|19:15
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/24/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|18:26
|Home
|L 5-1
|11/22/2023
|Sharks
|1
|0
|1
|15:47
|Home
|W 7-1
|11/20/2023
|Flames
|1
|1
|0
|17:02
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/18/2023
|Canucks
|3
|1
|2
|16:13
|Away
|W 4-3
Kraken vs. Wild game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
