Kenneth Walker III did not participate in his most recent practice. The Seattle Seahawks take on the San Francisco 49ers at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday in Week 14. Take a look at Walker's stats below.

Rep Kenneth Walker III and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Looking at season stats, Walker has rushed for 613 yards on 149 carries with six touchdowns, averaging 4.1 yards per carry, and has 17 catches (23 targets) for 173 yards.

Keep an eye on Walker's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Kenneth Walker III Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Oblique

There is one other running back on the injury report for the Seahawks this week: Zach Charbonnet (DNP/knee): 86 Rush Att; 368 Rush Yds; 1 Rush TD 24 Rec; 142 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Week 14 Injury Reports

Seahawks vs. 49ers Game Info

Game Day: December 10, 2023

December 10, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM

4:05 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Walker 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 149 613 6 4.1 23 17 173 1

Walker Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Rams 12 64 0 4 3 0 Week 2 @Lions 17 43 2 1 11 0 Week 3 Panthers 18 97 2 3 59 0 Week 4 @Giants 17 79 1 0 0 0 Week 6 @Bengals 19 62 1 3 27 0 Week 7 Cardinals 26 105 0 2 6 0 Week 8 Browns 8 66 0 1 4 0 Week 9 @Ravens 9 16 0 1 1 0 Week 10 Commanders 19 63 0 1 64 1 Week 11 @Rams 4 18 0 1 -2 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.