Kraken vs. Wild: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 5:50 AM AKST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Seattle Kraken (8-13-7) will try to break a seven-game losing streak when they take on the Minnesota Wild (9-12-4) at home on Sunday, December 10 at 9:00 PM ET on BSN, BSWI, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+.
Kraken vs. Wild Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Wild (-130)
|Kraken (+105)
|6
|Wild (-1.5)
Kraken Betting Insights
- This season the Kraken have won five of the 18 games, or 27.8%, in which they've been an underdog.
- Seattle is 5-11 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +105 or more on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set in this outing implies a 48.8% chance of victory for the Kraken.
- Seattle has combined with its opponent to score more than 6 goals in 18 of 28 games this season.
Kraken vs Wild Additional Info
Kraken vs. Wild Rankings
|Wild Total (Rank)
|Kraken Total (Rank)
|77 (23rd)
|Goals
|73 (27th)
|86 (20th)
|Goals Allowed
|95 (29th)
|16 (21st)
|Power Play Goals
|19 (10th)
|26 (30th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|19 (20th)
Kraken Advanced Stats
- Over its most recent 10-game stretch, Seattle went 5-5-0 versus the spread and 2-5-3 straight up.
- Six of Seattle's past 10 games have gone over the total.
- The Kraken have averaged a total of 6.3 combined goals in their last 10 games, 0.3 greater than this game's over/under of 6.
- During their last 10 games, Kraken's game goal totals average 7.3 goals, the same as their season-long game scoring average.
- The Kraken have scored 73 goals this season (2.6 per game) to rank 27th in the NHL.
- The Kraken have allowed 3.4 goals per game, 95 total, which ranks 29th among NHL teams.
- Their -22 goal differential ranks 30th in the league.
