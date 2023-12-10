The Minnesota Wild (9-12-4) are favorites when they go on the road against the Seattle Kraken (8-13-7) on Sunday, December 10 at 9:00 PM ET on BSN, BSWI, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+. The Wild are -120 on the moneyline to win, while the Kraken have +100 moneyline odds.

Kraken vs. Wild Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

BSN, BSWI, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+ Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Kraken vs. Wild Total and Moneyline

Kraken vs. Wild Betting Trends

Seattle has played 18 games this season that finished with more than 6 goals.

The Wild have won 55.6% of their games when they've been a moneyline favorite this season (5-4).

The Kraken have secured an upset victory in five, or 27.8%, of the 18 games they have played while the underdog this season.

Minnesota is 4-1 (victorious in 80.0% of its games) when playing with moneyline odds of -120 or shorter.

Seattle has won five of its 16 games when it is the underdog by +100 or longer on the moneyline.

Kraken Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Matthew Beniers 0.5 (+165) 0.5 (-115) 1.5 (-161) Vince Dunn 0.5 (-118) 0.5 (-154) 2.5 (+125) Oliver Bjorkstrand 0.5 (+140) 0.5 (-161) 2.5 (-182)

Kraken Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-4-2 7-3 3-6-1 6.5 2.80 2.20 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-4-2 2.80 2.20 6 19.4% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 2-5-3 5-5 6-3-1 6.3 2.70 3.10 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 2-5-3 2.70 3.10 4 11.8% Record as ML Favorite 2-2 Record as ML Underdog 1-4 Puck Line Covers 7 Puck Line Losses 3 Games Over Total 3 Games Under Total 6 Record as ML Favorite 1-3 Record as ML Underdog 1-5 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 3

