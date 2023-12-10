The Seattle Kraken, with Matthew Beniers, are in action Sunday against the Minnesota Wild at Climate Pledge Arena, with the puck dropping at 9:00 PM ET. Does a bet on Beniers interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Matthew Beniers vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -110)

0.5 points (Over odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)

Beniers Season Stats Insights

Beniers' plus-minus rating this season, in 18:28 per game on the ice, is -19.

Beniers has a goal in four games this season through 28 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Beniers has a point in nine games this season (out of 28), including multiple points four times.

In seven of 28 games this season, Beniers has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

The implied probability is 52.4% that Beniers goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 37.7% of Beniers going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Beniers Stats vs. the Wild

On defense, the Wild are allowing 86 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 20th in the NHL.

The team's -9 goal differential ranks 22nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 28 Games 3 13 Points 0 4 Goals 0 9 Assists 0

