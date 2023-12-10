Noah Fant has a decent matchup when his Seattle Seahawks play the San Francisco 49ers in Week 14 (Sunday, 4:05 PM ET). The 49ers have allowed 219.4 passing yards per game, 15th in the NFL.

Fant has pulled down 22 passes on 28 targets for 304 yards, averaging 27.6 yards per game.

Fant vs. the 49ers

Fant vs the 49ers (since 2021): 4 GP / 19.8 REC YPG / REC TD

San Francisco has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to six opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The 49ers have surrendered a TD pass to 10 opposing players this year.

Two opposing players have hauled in at least two TD passes in matchups with San Francisco on the season.

Fant will play against the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense this week. The 49ers give up 219.4 passing yards per contest.

Opponents of the 49ers have put up 12 touchdowns through the air (one per game). The 49ers' defense is second in the league in that category.

Noah Fant Receiving Props vs. the 49ers

Receiving Yards: 16.5 (-115)

Fant Receiving Insights

Fant, in the receiving game, has gone over on his receiving yards prop in seven of 11 games this season.

Fant has 6.8% of his team's target share (28 targets on 414 passing attempts).

He has been targeted 28 times this season, averaging 10.9 yards per target.

Fant does not have a TD reception this season in 11 games.

Fant's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Cowboys 11/30/2023 Week 13 4 TAR / 3 REC / 43 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. 49ers 11/23/2023 Week 12 2 TAR / 2 REC / 25 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Rams 11/19/2023 Week 11 2 TAR / 1 REC / 4 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Commanders 11/12/2023 Week 10 3 TAR / 2 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Ravens 11/5/2023 Week 9 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

