Will Oliver Bjorkstrand Score a Goal Against the Wild on December 10?
Will Oliver Bjorkstrand light the lamp when the Seattle Kraken square off against the Minnesota Wild on Sunday at 9:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.
Will Oliver Bjorkstrand score a goal against the Wild?
Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)
Bjorkstrand stats and insights
- Bjorkstrand has scored in seven of 28 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Wild.
- On the power play, Bjorkstrand has accumulated two goals and six assists.
- He takes 2.7 shots per game, and converts 10.5% of them.
Wild defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Wild are giving up 86 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 20th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.9 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.
Bjorkstrand recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/9/2023
|Lightning
|1
|1
|0
|20:19
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|12/7/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|19:55
|Home
|L 2-1
|12/4/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|19:56
|Away
|L 4-2
|12/2/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|18:26
|Away
|L 2-0
|11/30/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|0
|1
|20:25
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|11/28/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|18:24
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/24/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|16:05
|Home
|L 5-1
|11/22/2023
|Sharks
|4
|1
|3
|16:17
|Home
|W 7-1
|11/20/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|17:28
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/18/2023
|Canucks
|1
|0
|1
|16:59
|Away
|W 4-3
Kraken vs. Wild game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
