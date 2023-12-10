San Francisco (9-3) brings a four-game winning streak into its matchup with Seattle (6-6) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Levi's Stadium. The 49ers are heavy favorites in this one, with the line posted at 14.5 points. An over/under of 45 points has been set for the contest.

Planning to watch this week's matchup between the 49ers and the Seahawks and perhaps even put down some in-game bets? Get all of the live-betting info you need in the piece below.

Seahawks vs. 49ers Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

In 2023, the Seahawks have been winning after the first quarter in four games, have been behind after the first quarter in four games, and have been knotted up after the first quarter in four games .

At the conclusion of the first quarter this season, the 49ers have led eight times, have trailed three times, and have been tied one time.

San Francisco's offense is averaging six points in the first quarter this year. On defense, it is giving up three points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

This season, the Seahawks have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in four games, been outscored in the second quarter in seven games, and they've tied in the second quarter in one game.

The 49ers have won the second quarter in seven games this season, been outscored in the second quarter in four games, and they've been knotted up in the second quarter in one game.

San Francisco's offense is averaging 9.6 points in the second quarter this season. Defensively, it is allowing 5.6 points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

Looking at the third quarter, the Seahawks have won the third quarter in six games this season, been outscored in the third quarter in five games, and been tied in the third quarter in one game.

Looking at scoring in the third quarter, the 49ers have won the third quarter in eight games and have lost the third quarter in four games.

Offensively, San Francisco is averaging 6.3 points in the third quarter (fifth-ranked) this year. It is surrendering 3.3 points on average in the third quarter (ninth-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

The Seahawks have won the fourth quarter in four games this season. Meanwhile, they've been outscored in the fourth quarter in eight games.

Looking at fourth-quarter scoring, the 49ers have outscored their opponent in that quarter in 10 games and have been outscored in that quarter in two games.

San Francisco's offense is averaging eight points in the fourth quarter this year. On defense, it is giving up 3.3 points on average in that quarter.

Seahawks vs. 49ers Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

In 2023, the Seahawks have been winning after the first half in six games, have been behind after the first half in five games, and have been knotted up after the first half in one game.

At the conclusion of the first half, the 49ers have led nine times (8-1 in those games), have trailed two times (0-2), and have been tied one time (1-0).

2nd Half

In 12 games this year, the Seahawks have won the second half four times, lost seven times, and been knotted up one time.

Looking at scoring in the second half, the 49ers have outscored their opponent in the second half in 10 games, going 9-1 in those contests, and they have been outscored in the second half in two games (0-2).

San Francisco's offense is averaging 14.3 points in the second half this year. Defensively, it is surrendering 6.6 points on average in the second half.

