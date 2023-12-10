The San Francisco 49ers (9-3) are 10.5-point favorites as they attempt to continue their four-game winning streak in a matchup against the Seattle Seahawks (6-6) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 (at Levi's Stadium). The game's point total is listed at 46.5.

Before the Seahawks meet the 49ers, prepare for the matchup by checking out their betting insights and trends.

Seahawks vs. 49ers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total San Francisco Moneyline Seattle Moneyline BetMGG 49ers (-10.5) 46.5 -550 +400 FanDuel 49ers (-10.5) 46.5 -590 +430

Other Week 14 Odds

Seattle vs. San Francisco Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California

Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California TV Info: FOX

Seahawks vs. 49ers Betting Insights

Seattle's record against the spread in 2023 is 6-6-0.

Of 12 Seattle games so far this year, six have hit the over.

So far this season, San Francisco has posted a 7-4-1 record against the spread.

The 49ers have won twice ATS (2-1) as a 10.5-point favorite or more this season.

The teams have hit the over in six of San Francisco's 12 games with a set total.

Seahawks Player Props

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs Tyler Lockett - - - - 50.5 (-118) - Geno Smith 243.5 (-115) 1.5 (+125) 8.5 (-110) - - - D.K. Metcalf - - - - 60.5 (-115) - Jaxon Smith-Njigba - - - - 45.5 (-115) - Payouts above are for the "over" bet.

