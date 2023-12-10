The Seattle Seahawks (6-6) visit the San Francisco 49ers (9-3) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Levi's Stadium and will attempt to halt a three-game losing streak.

Here's a look at the betting trends and insights for the 49ers and the Seahawks.

Seahawks vs. 49ers Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX City: Santa Clara, California

Santa Clara, California Venue: Levi's Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline 49ers 11 46.5 -650 +450

Seahawks vs. 49ers Betting Records & Stats

Seattle Seahawks

The Seahawks have played four games this season that have gone over 46.5 combined points scored.

Seattle's contests this season have a 44.4-point average over/under, 2.1 fewer points than this game's point total.

The Seahawks have covered the spread six times this year (6-6-0).

The Seahawks have won one of the six games they've played as underdogs this season.

Seattle has not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +450 odds on them winning this game.

San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco has an average point total of 43.3 in their contests this year, 3.2 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The 49ers have covered the spread seven times over 12 games with a set spread.

The 49ers are 9-3 as moneyline favorites (winning 75% of those games).

San Francisco has played as a moneyline favorite of -650 or shorter in only two games this season, and it won both.

49ers vs. Seahawks Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games 49ers 29.3 3 15.8 2 43.3 5 12 Seahawks 22 14 24.2 25 44.4 4 12

Seahawks vs. 49ers Betting Insights & Trends

Seahawks

Seattle has two wins against the spread and is 3-0 overall in its past three contests.

The Seahawks have hit the over twice in their past three games.

On offense, the Seahawks are worse in division games (15.5 points per game) than overall (22). But defensively they are better (22 points allowed per game) than overall (24.2).

The 49ers have put up a total of 163 more points than their opponents this year (13.5 per game), while the Seahawks have been outscored by 26 points (2.2 per game).

49ers

San Francisco has two wins against the spread, and is 3-0 overall, in its past three contests.

In San Francisco's past three contests, it has gone over the total twice.

In divisional games, the 49ers are scoring 32 points per game, while they have an overall season average of 29.3 points per game. It's a different story on defense, where they are surrendering 17.3 points per game in divisional games compared to 15.8 points per game in all games.

Seahawks Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 44.4 42.8 46 Implied Team Total AVG 24.9 24.5 25.3 ATS Record 6-6-0 2-4-0 4-2-0 Over/Under Record 6-6-0 4-2-0 2-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 5-1 4-1 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-5 0-1 1-4

49ers Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 43.3 43.7 43 Implied Team Total AVG 25.2 26.4 24.3 ATS Record 7-4-1 3-2-0 4-2-1 Over/Under Record 6-5-1 3-2-0 3-3-1 Moneyline Favorite Record 9-3 4-1 5-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

