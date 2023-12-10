When the Seattle Kraken square off against the Minnesota Wild on Sunday at 9:00 PM ET, will Tye Kartye light the lamp? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Tye Kartye score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +390 (Bet $10 to win $39.00 if he scores a goal)

Kartye stats and insights

Kartye has scored in five of 27 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not faced the Wild yet this season.

Kartye has no points on the power play.

Kartye averages 2.0 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.1%.

Wild defensive stats

The Wild are 20th in goals allowed, conceding 86 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.9 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Kartye recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/9/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 14:40 Home L 4-3 OT 12/7/2023 Devils 1 1 0 14:12 Home L 2-1 12/4/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 14:56 Away L 4-2 12/2/2023 Senators 0 0 0 14:15 Away L 2-0 11/30/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 12:32 Away L 4-3 SO 11/28/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 14:09 Away L 4-3 11/24/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 13:30 Home L 5-1 11/22/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 14:51 Home W 7-1 11/20/2023 Flames 0 0 0 11:23 Home L 4-3 OT 11/18/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 8:20 Away W 4-3

Kraken vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

