The Minnesota Wild (9-12-4) visit the Seattle Kraken (8-13-7), who have dropped seven straight, on Sunday, December 10 at 9:00 PM ET on BSN, BSWI, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+.

The Kraken have a 2-5-3 record during their past 10 contests. They have scored 27 total goals (four power-play goals on 34 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 11.8%) while conceding 31 goals to their opponents.

Here is our pick for who will claim the victory in Sunday's game.

Kraken vs. Wild Predictions for Sunday

Our computer model for this contest expects a final result of Kraken 4, Wild 3.

Moneyline Pick: Kraken (+105)

Kraken (+105) Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.4 goals on average)

Over 6 (computer predicts 6.4 goals on average) Spread Pick: Kraken (+1.5)

Kraken vs Wild Additional Info

Kraken Splits and Trends

The Kraken have a record of 8-13-7 this season and are 3-7-10 in overtime games.

Seattle has earned 12 points (4-3-4) in its 11 games that finished with a one-goal margin.

This season the Kraken scored just one goal in eight games and they finished 0-7-1 in those matchups.

Seattle has one point (0-2-1) in three games this season when it has scored exactly two goals.

The Kraken have earned 21 points in their 15 games with at least three goals scored.

Seattle has scored a single power-play goal in 10 games this season and has recorded 10 points from those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Seattle is 5-6-4 (14 points).

The Kraken's opponents have had more shots in 11 games. The Kraken went 2-7-2 in those matchups (six points).

Team Stats Comparison

Wild Rank Wild AVG Kraken AVG Kraken Rank 18th 3.08 Goals Scored 2.61 29th 26th 3.44 Goals Allowed 3.39 24th 17th 30.5 Shots 30.7 14th 15th 30.2 Shots Allowed 28.8 7th 21st 18.18% Power Play % 21.11% 14th 32nd 70.79% Penalty Kill % 76.25% 23rd

Kraken vs. Wild Game Time and TV Channel

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

