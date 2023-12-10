When the Seattle Kraken face off against the Minnesota Wild on Sunday at 9:00 PM ET, will Yanni Gourde score a goal? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Yanni Gourde score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a goal)

Gourde stats and insights

  • In four of 28 games this season, Gourde has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • He has not faced the Wild yet this season.
  • He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • He has a 7.0% shooting percentage, attempting 2.0 shots per game.

Wild defensive stats

  • The Wild have conceded 86 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 20th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.9 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Gourde recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/9/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 22:12 Home L 4-3 OT
12/7/2023 Devils 0 0 0 17:58 Home L 2-1
12/4/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 20:26 Away L 4-2
12/2/2023 Senators 0 0 0 19:01 Away L 2-0
11/30/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 20:53 Away L 4-3 SO
11/28/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 17:11 Away L 4-3
11/24/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 18:02 Home L 5-1
11/22/2023 Sharks 2 1 1 15:31 Home W 7-1
11/20/2023 Flames 1 0 1 17:45 Home L 4-3 OT
11/18/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 17:32 Away W 4-3

Kraken vs. Wild game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

