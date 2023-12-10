The Seattle Kraken, including Yanni Gourde, take the ice Sunday against the Minnesota Wild at Climate Pledge Arena, with the puck dropping at 9:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Gourde's props versus the Wild? Scroll down for stats and information.

Yanni Gourde vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

BSN, BSWI, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Gourde Season Stats Insights

In 28 games this season, Gourde has a plus-minus rating of -4, while averaging 17:52 on the ice per game.

In four of 28 games this year, Gourde has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In nine of 28 games this season, Gourde has recorded a point, including two games with two or more points.

Gourde has an assist in six of 28 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Gourde has an implied probability of 47.6% to go over his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Gourde has an implied probability of 32.3% of going over his assist prop bet.

Gourde Stats vs. the Wild

On defense, the Wild are allowing 86 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 20th in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-9) ranks 22nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 28 Games 3 11 Points 1 4 Goals 0 7 Assists 1

