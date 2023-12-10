In the Week 14 tilt between the Seattle Seahawks and the San Francisco 49ers at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday, will Zach Charbonnet get into the end zone? Read on for odds and info on whether he's a safe bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Charbonnet will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Zach Charbonnet score a touchdown against the 49ers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +150 (Bet $10 to win $15.00 if he scores a TD)

Charbonnet has piled up 86 carries for 368 yards (33.5 per game) and one touchdown.

Charbonnet also has 24 catches for 142 receiving yards (12.9 per game).

Charbonnet has had one game with a rushing touchdown.

Zach Charbonnet Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Rams 3 11 0 0 0 0 Week 2 @Lions 4 16 0 2 14 0 Week 3 Panthers 9 46 0 1 -1 0 Week 4 @Giants 5 31 0 1 9 0 Week 6 @Bengals 2 5 0 2 14 0 Week 8 Browns 5 53 0 2 11 0 Week 9 @Ravens 4 8 0 1 5 0 Week 10 Commanders 6 44 0 4 18 0 Week 11 @Rams 15 47 0 6 22 0 Week 12 49ers 14 47 0 4 11 0 Week 13 @Cowboys 19 60 1 1 39 0

Rep Zach Charbonnet with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.