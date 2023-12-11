Caykur Rizespor and MKE Ankaragucu hit the pitch in one of two matchups on the Super Lig slate today.

Watch MKE Ankaragucu vs Caykur Rizespor

Caykur Rizespor makes the trip to play MKE Ankaragucu at Eryaman Stadyumu in Ankara.

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

Favorite: MKE Ankaragucu (+115)

MKE Ankaragucu (+115) Underdog: Caykur Rizespor (+250)

Caykur Rizespor (+250) Draw: (+230)

Watch Konyaspor vs Sivasspor

Sivasspor travels to take on Konyaspor at Konya Büyüksehir Belediyesi Stadium in Konya.

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
TV Channel: beIN Sports

Favorite: Konyaspor (+125)

Konyaspor (+125) Underdog: Sivasspor (+225)

Sivasspor (+225) Draw: (+235)

