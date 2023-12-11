The Portland Trail Blazers (6-15), on Monday, December 11, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena, will attempt to halt a three-game losing stretch when visiting the Los Angeles Clippers (11-10). This contest is at 10:30 PM ET on BSSC, ROOT Sports NW, and ROOT Sports NW+.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Trail Blazers vs. Clippers matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Trail Blazers vs. Clippers Game Info

Date: Monday, December 11, 2023

Monday, December 11, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSC, ROOT Sports NW, and ROOT Sports NW+

BSSC, ROOT Sports NW, and ROOT Sports NW+ Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Trail Blazers vs. Clippers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Clippers Moneyline Trail Blazers Moneyline BetMGM Clippers (-12.5) 219.5 -1000 +625 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Clippers (-12.5) 218.5 -850 +590 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Trail Blazers vs Clippers Additional Info

Trail Blazers vs. Clippers Betting Trends

The Clippers are outscoring opponents by 4.0 points per game with a +85 scoring differential overall. They put up 113.0 points per game (18th in the NBA) and allow 109.0 per contest (fifth in the league).

The Trail Blazers' -145 scoring differential (being outscored by 6.9 points per game) is a result of putting up 105.5 points per game (30th in NBA) while giving up 112.4 per outing (12th in league).

These two teams rack up a combined 218.5 points per game, 1.0 fewer point than this matchup's total.

These teams give up 221.4 points per game combined, 1.9 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Los Angeles has covered nine times in 21 chances against the spread this season.

Portland has put together a 10-11-0 ATS record so far this year.

Trail Blazers and Clippers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Trail Blazers +100000 +50000 - Clippers +2200 +1100 -

