The Portland Trail Blazers (6-15) are heavy underdogs (+12.5) as they try to break a three-game losing streak when they visit the Los Angeles Clippers (11-10) at 10:30 PM ET on Monday, December 11, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena. The contest airs on BSSC, ROOT Sports NW, and ROOT Sports NW+. The matchup's over/under is 219.5.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Trail Blazers vs. Clippers Odds & Info

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Monday, December 11, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: BSSC, ROOT Sports NW, and ROOT Sports NW+

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Clippers -12.5 219.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Trail Blazers Betting Records & Stats

Portland has combined with its opponent to score more than 219.5 points in 11 of 21 games this season.

The average total for Portland's games this season is 218 points, 1.5 fewer points than this game's over/under.

Portland is 10-11-0 against the spread this season.

The Trail Blazers have been underdogs in 21 games this season and have come away with the win six times (28.6%) in those contests.

Portland has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +625.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Portland has a 13.8% chance of pulling out a win.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Trail Blazers vs Clippers Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Trail Blazers vs. Clippers Over/Under Stats

Games Over 219.5 % of Games Over 219.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Clippers 11 52.4% 113 218.5 109 221.4 227.3 Trail Blazers 11 52.4% 105.5 218.5 112.4 221.4 223.5

Additional Trail Blazers Insights & Trends

Portland has a 5-5 record against the spread while finishing 3-7 overall in its last 10 contests.

Four of the Trail Blazers' last 10 contests have gone over the total.

Against the spread, Portland has had better results on the road (8-5-0) than at home (2-6-0).

The Trail Blazers put up an average of 105.5 points per game, only 3.5 fewer points than the 109 the Clippers allow.

Portland has put together a 6-3 ATS record and a 4-5 overall record in games it scores more than 109 points.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Trail Blazers vs. Clippers Betting Splits

Trail Blazers and Clippers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 12.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Trail Blazers 10-11 2-1 9-12 Clippers 9-12 0-0 7-14

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Trail Blazers vs. Clippers Point Insights

Trail Blazers Clippers 105.5 Points Scored (PG) 113 30 NBA Rank (PPG) 18 6-3 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 6-5 4-5 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 7-4 112.4 Points Allowed (PG) 109 12 NBA Rank (PAPG) 5 7-4 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 6-4 5-6 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 8-2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.