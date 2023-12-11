The Portland Trail Blazers (6-15) have five players on the injury report, including Deandre Ayton, for their matchup with the Los Angeles Clippers (11-10) at Crypto.com Arena on Monday, December 11 at 10:30 PM ET.

The Trail Blazers fell in their last outing 125-112 against the Mavericks on Friday. Anfernee Simons scored 30 points in the Trail Blazers' loss, leading the team.

Trail Blazers vs Clippers Additional Info

Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Malcolm Brogdon PG Questionable Knee 17.0 4.0 6.1 Jerami Grant PF Out Concussion 22.1 3.8 2.2 Deandre Ayton C Questionable Knee 12.9 10.8 1.6 Robert Williams III C Out For Season Knee 6.8 6.3 0.8 Ishmail Wainright SF Out Knee 0.0 0.0 0.0

Los Angeles Clippers Injury Report Today

Clippers Injuries: Daniel Theis: Questionable (Illness), Daniel Theis: Questionable (Illness), Mason Plumlee: Out (Knee)

Trail Blazers vs. Clippers Game Info

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Monday, December 11, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: BSSC, ROOT Sports NW, and ROOT Sports NW+

BSSC, ROOT Sports NW, and ROOT Sports NW+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

