The Seattle Kraken, Alexander Wennberg among them, play the Florida Panthers on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET, at Climate Pledge Arena. If you'd like to wager on Wennberg's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Alexander Wennberg vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

BSFL, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +140)

0.5 points (Over odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +225)

Wennberg Season Stats Insights

Wennberg has averaged 18:26 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -1).

In three of 29 games this year, Wennberg has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Despite recording points in 11 of 29 games this season, Wennberg has yet to post a multi-point contest.

Wennberg has an assist in eight of 29 games this season, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Wennberg has an implied probability of 41.7% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is a 30.8% chance of Wennberg having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Wennberg Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers have conceded 68 goals in total (2.5 per game), which ranks third in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+17) ranks fifth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Florida 29 Games 3 11 Points 1 3 Goals 0 8 Assists 1

