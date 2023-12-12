Can we anticipate Andrei Kuzmenko lighting the lamp when the Vancouver Canucks take on the Tampa Bay Lightning at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To help you with your wagers, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Andrei Kuzmenko score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +340 (Bet $10 to win $34.00 if he scores a goal)

Kuzmenko stats and insights

  • Kuzmenko has scored in four of 25 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not scored versus the Lightning this season in one game (zero shots).
  • On the power play, Kuzmenko has accumulated one goal and four assists.
  • He takes 1.4 shots per game, and converts 10.5% of them.

Lightning defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Lightning are conceding 102 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 30th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Lightning have three shutouts, and they average 18.3 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Kuzmenko recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/9/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 10:36 Home W 4-3
12/7/2023 Wild 0 0 0 12:15 Home W 2-0
12/5/2023 Devils 0 0 0 14:14 Home L 6-5
12/2/2023 Flames 0 0 0 14:50 Away W 4-3
11/30/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 17:27 Home L 4-1
11/28/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 12:58 Home W 3-1
11/22/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 14:33 Away L 5-2
11/20/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 15:23 Home W 3-1
11/18/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 16:47 Home L 4-3
11/15/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 17:06 Home W 4-3 OT

Canucks vs. Lightning game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSUN and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

