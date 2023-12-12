Will Andrei Kuzmenko Score a Goal Against the Lightning on December 12?
Can we anticipate Andrei Kuzmenko lighting the lamp when the Vancouver Canucks take on the Tampa Bay Lightning at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To help you with your wagers, check out the stats and insights below.
Will Andrei Kuzmenko score a goal against the Lightning?
Odds to score a goal this game: +340 (Bet $10 to win $34.00 if he scores a goal)
Kuzmenko stats and insights
- Kuzmenko has scored in four of 25 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not scored versus the Lightning this season in one game (zero shots).
- On the power play, Kuzmenko has accumulated one goal and four assists.
- He takes 1.4 shots per game, and converts 10.5% of them.
Lightning defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Lightning are conceding 102 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 30th in the league.
- So far this season, the Lightning have three shutouts, and they average 18.3 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.
Kuzmenko recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/9/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|10:36
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/7/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|12:15
|Home
|W 2-0
|12/5/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|14:14
|Home
|L 6-5
|12/2/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|14:50
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/30/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|1
|0
|17:27
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/28/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|12:58
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/22/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|14:33
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/20/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|15:23
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/18/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|16:47
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/15/2023
|Islanders
|1
|0
|1
|17:06
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
Canucks vs. Lightning game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSUN and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
