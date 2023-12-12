Andrei Kuzmenko will be in action when the Vancouver Canucks and Tampa Bay Lightning play at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12, 2023. Fancy a bet on Kuzmenko in the Canucks-Lightning game? Use our stats and information below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Andrei Kuzmenko vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN and ESPN+

BSSUN and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kuzmenko Season Stats Insights

In 25 games this season, Kuzmenko has averaged 13:26 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of 0.

Kuzmenko has a goal in four of 25 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Kuzmenko has a point in 12 games this season (out of 25), including multiple points three times.

In 10 of 25 games this season, Kuzmenko has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability is 48.8% that Kuzmenko hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Kuzmenko has an implied probability of 35.1% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Kuzmenko Stats vs. the Lightning

The Lightning are 30th in goals allowed, conceding 102 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 22nd-ranked goal differential (-7).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 25 Games 3 15 Points 2 4 Goals 1 11 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.