The Vancouver Canucks, Brock Boeser among them, play the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET, at Rogers Arena. There are prop bets for Boeser available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Brock Boeser vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -175)

0.5 points (Over odds: -175) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +125)

Boeser Season Stats Insights

In 28 games this season, Boeser has averaged 18:49 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +9.

In 11 of 28 games this year, Boeser has scored a goal, with five of those games resulting in multiple goals.

Boeser has a point in 20 games this season (out of 28), including multiple points eight times.

In 13 of 28 games this season, Boeser has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Boeser's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 63.6% that he goes over.

There is a 44.4% chance of Boeser having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Boeser Stats vs. the Lightning

The Lightning have given up 102 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 30th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-7) ranks 22nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 28 Games 3 32 Points 1 18 Goals 1 14 Assists 0

