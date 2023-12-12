The Vancouver Canucks and Tampa Bay Lightning (each coming off a win in its most recent game) will clash on Tuesday at Rogers Arena in Vancouver.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Check out the Canucks-Lightning matchup on BSSUN and ESPN+.

Canucks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN and ESPN+

BSSUN and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Canucks vs Lightning Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Canucks vs. Lightning Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 10/19/2023 Lightning Canucks 4-3 TB

Canucks Stats & Trends

The Canucks have conceded 73 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking 10th in NHL play for the fewest goals against.

The Canucks are the top-scoring squad in the league with 107 total goals (3.8 per game on 6.9 assists per contest).

In their last 10 matchups, the Canucks have gone 6-4-0 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Canucks have allowed 27 goals (2.7 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.2 goals per game (32 total) during that stretch.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Canucks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % J.T. Miller 28 15 25 40 13 14 53.6% Elias Pettersson 28 11 26 37 11 14 48.9% Quinn Hughes 28 9 27 36 20 14 - Brock Boeser 28 18 14 32 11 10 25% Filip Hronek 28 2 24 26 23 6 -

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Lightning Stats & Trends

The Lightning have given up 102 total goals this season (3.5 per game), 30th in the league.

With 95 goals (3.3 per game), the Lightning have the league's fifth-best offense.

In their last 10 matchups, the Lightning have gone 4-5-1 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Lightning have allowed 30 goals (3.0 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have totaled 27 goals over that stretch.

Lightning Key Players