The Vancouver Canucks (18-9-1) are favored at home (-125 moneyline odds to win) against the Tampa Bay Lightning (13-11-5, +105 moneyline odds). The contest on Tuesday begins at 10:00 PM ET from Rogers Arena on BSSUN and ESPN+.

Canucks vs. Lightning Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

TV Channel: BSSUN and ESPN+

Canucks vs. Lightning Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Canucks vs. Lightning Betting Trends

Tampa Bay has combined with its opponent to score more than 6 goals in 20 of 29 games this season.

The Canucks have been victorious in 10 of their 14 games when they were favored on the moneyline this season (71.4%).

The Lightning have been listed as the underdog 14 times this season, and upset their opponent six times.

Vancouver is 8-4 (winning 66.7% of its games) when it has played with moneyline odds of -125 or shorter.

Tampa Bay has a record of 5-7 in games when oddsmakers list the team at +105 or longer on the moneyline.

Canucks Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-4-0 5-4 5-5-0 6.5 3.20 2.70 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-4-0 3.20 2.70 4 12.5% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-5-1 4-6 3-7-0 6.4 2.70 3.00 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-5-1 2.70 3.00 9 29.0% Record as ML Favorite 4-2 Record as ML Underdog 2-1 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 5 Record as ML Favorite 2-2 Record as ML Underdog 2-3 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 3 Games Under Total 7

