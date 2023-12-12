The Vancouver Canucks (18-9-1) take on the Tampa Bay Lightning (13-11-5) at Rogers Arena on Tuesday, December 12 at 10:00 PM ET on BSSUN and ESPN+, with both teams back in action after a vistory. The Canucks knocked off the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 in their most recent game, while the Lightning are coming off a 4-3 overtime victory over the Seattle Kraken.

The Canucks have a 6-4-0 record in their past 10 games. They have scored 32 total goals (four power-play goals on 32 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 12.5%) while conceding 27 goals to their opponents.

Canucks vs. Lightning Predictions for Tuesday

Our computer projections model for this encounter predicts a final score of Canucks 4, Lightning 2.

Moneyline Pick: Canucks (-125)

Canucks (-125) Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.6 goals on average)

Canucks vs Lightning Additional Info

Canucks Splits and Trends

The Canucks are 1-1-2 in overtime matchups as part of an 18-9-1 overall record.

Vancouver has 11 points (5-4-1) in the 10 games it has played that were decided by one goal.

In the one game this season the Canucks registered just one goal, they lost.

Vancouver has finished 2-3-0 in the five games this season when it scored two goals (registering four points).

The Canucks are 16-4-1 in the 21 games when they have scored three or more goals (to record 33 points).

In the seven games when Vancouver has scored a lone power-play goal, it went 4-2-1 to register nine points.

In the 14 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Vancouver is 9-4-1 (19 points).

The Canucks' opponents have had more shots in 13 games. The Canucks went 8-5-0 in those matchups (16 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Canucks Rank Canucks AVG Lightning AVG Lightning Rank 1st 3.82 Goals Scored 3.28 12th 5th 2.61 Goals Allowed 3.52 30th 28th 28.4 Shots 30.4 17th 13th 29.8 Shots Allowed 30.7 17th 5th 26% Power Play % 29.9% 3rd 27th 75% Penalty Kill % 81.82% 11th

Canucks vs. Lightning Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN and ESPN+

Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

