The Vancouver Canucks' J.T. Miller and the Tampa Bay Lightning's Nikita Kucherov will be two of the top players to watch when these squads play on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET, at Rogers Arena.

Canucks vs. Lightning Game Information

Canucks Players to Watch

Miller is one of Vancouver's top contributors with 40 points. He has scored 15 goals and picked up 25 assists this season.

Elias Pettersson is another important player for Vancouver, with 37 points (1.3 per game) -- scoring 11 goals and adding 26 assists.

Quinn Hughes has scored nine goals and added 27 assists in 28 games for Vancouver.

Casey DeSmith (5-2-1) has a 2.7 goals against average and a .913% save percentage (20th in league).

Lightning Players to Watch

Kucherov is a top offensive contributor for his squad with 47 points (1.6 per game), as he has scored 19 goals and 28 assists in 28 games (playing 20:49 per game).

With 31 total points (1.1 per game), including 12 goals and 19 assists through 29 games, Brayden Point is pivotal for Tampa Bay's attack.

This season, Victor Hedman has five goals and 22 assists, for a season point total of 27.

In the crease, Jonas Johansson has a record of 8-6-5 in 20 games this season, conceding 67 goals (3.5 goals against average) with 547 saves and an .891 save percentage, 50th in the league.

Canucks vs. Lightning Stat Comparison

Canucks Rank Canucks AVG Lightning AVG Lightning Rank 1st 3.82 Goals Scored 3.28 12th 5th 2.61 Goals Allowed 3.52 30th 28th 28.4 Shots 30.4 17th 12th 29.8 Shots Allowed 30.7 17th 5th 26% Power Play % 29.9% 3rd 27th 75% Penalty Kill % 81.82% 11th

