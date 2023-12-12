Canucks vs. Lightning December 12 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 1:00 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Vancouver Canucks' J.T. Miller and the Tampa Bay Lightning's Nikita Kucherov will be two of the top players to watch when these squads play on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET, at Rogers Arena.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Canucks vs. Lightning Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 12
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Canucks (-125)
- Total: 6
- TV: BSSUN,ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Canucks Players to Watch
- Miller is one of Vancouver's top contributors with 40 points. He has scored 15 goals and picked up 25 assists this season.
- Elias Pettersson is another important player for Vancouver, with 37 points (1.3 per game) -- scoring 11 goals and adding 26 assists.
- Quinn Hughes has scored nine goals and added 27 assists in 28 games for Vancouver.
- Casey DeSmith (5-2-1) has a 2.7 goals against average and a .913% save percentage (20th in league).
Catch NHL action all season long on ESPN+!
Lightning Players to Watch
- Kucherov is a top offensive contributor for his squad with 47 points (1.6 per game), as he has scored 19 goals and 28 assists in 28 games (playing 20:49 per game).
- With 31 total points (1.1 per game), including 12 goals and 19 assists through 29 games, Brayden Point is pivotal for Tampa Bay's attack.
- This season, Victor Hedman has five goals and 22 assists, for a season point total of 27.
- In the crease, Jonas Johansson has a record of 8-6-5 in 20 games this season, conceding 67 goals (3.5 goals against average) with 547 saves and an .891 save percentage, 50th in the league.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Canucks vs. Lightning Stat Comparison
|Canucks Rank
|Canucks AVG
|Lightning AVG
|Lightning Rank
|1st
|3.82
|Goals Scored
|3.28
|12th
|5th
|2.61
|Goals Allowed
|3.52
|30th
|28th
|28.4
|Shots
|30.4
|17th
|12th
|29.8
|Shots Allowed
|30.7
|17th
|5th
|26%
|Power Play %
|29.9%
|3rd
|27th
|75%
|Penalty Kill %
|81.82%
|11th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.