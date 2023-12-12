Canucks vs. Lightning: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
The Vancouver Canucks (18-9-1) host the Tampa Bay Lightning (13-11-5) at Rogers Arena on Tuesday, December 12 at 10:00 PM ET on BSSUN and ESPN+. The Canucks took down the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 in their most recent outing, while the Lightning are coming off a 4-3 overtime victory over the Seattle Kraken.
Canucks vs. Lightning Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSUN and ESPN+
- Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Canucks (-130)
|Lightning (+110)
|6.5
|Canucks (-1.5)
Canucks Betting Insights
- The Canucks have won 71.4% of their games this season when favored on the moneyline (10-4).
- Vancouver has an 8-3 record (winning 72.7% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -130 or shorter.
- The Canucks have a 56.5% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.
- In 19 of 28 matches this season, Vancouver and its opponent have combined to finish above 6.5 goals.
Canucks vs. Lightning Rankings
|Canucks Total (Rank)
|Lightning Total (Rank)
|107 (1st)
|Goals
|95 (5th)
|73 (10th)
|Goals Allowed
|102 (30th)
|26 (3rd)
|Power Play Goals
|29 (1st)
|22 (26th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|16 (12th)
Canucks Advanced Stats
- Vancouver has a 5-4-0 record against the spread in its last 10 games, going 6-4-0 overall.
- Five of Vancouver's last 10 games went over.
- The Canucks have had an average of 6.5 total goals scored in their past 10 games, equal to the over/under of 6.5.
- During their past 10 games, the Canucks' goals per game average is 1.7 lower than their season-long average.
- The Canucks rank first in the league with 107 total goals this season, averaging 3.8 per game.
- The Canucks have conceded the 10th-fewest goals in league play this season, 73 (2.6 per game).
- The team's goal differential (+34) paces the league this season .
