The Vancouver Canucks (18-9-1) host the Tampa Bay Lightning (13-11-5) at Rogers Arena on Tuesday, December 12 at 10:00 PM ET on BSSUN and ESPN+. The Canucks took down the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 in their most recent outing, while the Lightning are coming off a 4-3 overtime victory over the Seattle Kraken.

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Canucks (-130) Lightning (+110) 6.5 Canucks (-1.5)

The Canucks have won 71.4% of their games this season when favored on the moneyline (10-4).

Vancouver has an 8-3 record (winning 72.7% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -130 or shorter.

The Canucks have a 56.5% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

In 19 of 28 matches this season, Vancouver and its opponent have combined to finish above 6.5 goals.

Canucks Total (Rank) Lightning Total (Rank) 107 (1st) Goals 95 (5th) 73 (10th) Goals Allowed 102 (30th) 26 (3rd) Power Play Goals 29 (1st) 22 (26th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 16 (12th)

Vancouver has a 5-4-0 record against the spread in its last 10 games, going 6-4-0 overall.

Five of Vancouver's last 10 games went over.

The Canucks have had an average of 6.5 total goals scored in their past 10 games, equal to the over/under of 6.5.

During their past 10 games, the Canucks' goals per game average is 1.7 lower than their season-long average.

The Canucks rank first in the league with 107 total goals this season, averaging 3.8 per game.

The Canucks have conceded the 10th-fewest goals in league play this season, 73 (2.6 per game).

The team's goal differential (+34) paces the league this season .

