Top Player Prop Bets for Canucks vs. Lightning on December 12, 2023
Player prop bet options for J.T. Miller, Nikita Kucherov and others are available when the Vancouver Canucks host the Tampa Bay Lightning at Rogers Arena on Tuesday (opening faceoff at 10:00 PM ET).
Canucks vs. Lightning Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSUN and ESPN+
- Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Canucks vs. Lightning Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Vancouver Canucks
J.T. Miller Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105)
Miller has been a big player for Vancouver this season, with 40 points in 28 games.
Miller Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Hurricanes
|Dec. 9
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Wild
|Dec. 7
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Devils
|Dec. 5
|1
|2
|3
|4
|at Flames
|Dec. 2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Golden Knights
|Nov. 30
|0
|1
|1
|3
Elias Pettersson Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -222)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)
Elias Pettersson has 11 goals and 26 assists to total 37 points (1.3 per game).
Pettersson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Hurricanes
|Dec. 9
|1
|2
|3
|3
|vs. Wild
|Dec. 7
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Devils
|Dec. 5
|0
|2
|2
|4
|at Flames
|Dec. 2
|1
|1
|2
|3
|vs. Golden Knights
|Nov. 30
|0
|0
|0
|0
Quinn Hughes Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +170)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)
Quinn Hughes has 36 total points for Vancouver, with nine goals and 27 assists.
Hughes Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Hurricanes
|Dec. 9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Wild
|Dec. 7
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Devils
|Dec. 5
|0
|2
|2
|4
|at Flames
|Dec. 2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Golden Knights
|Nov. 30
|0
|0
|0
|1
NHL Props Today: Tampa Bay Lightning
Nikita Kucherov Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)
Kucherov's 19 goals and 28 assists in 28 games for Tampa Bay add up to 47 total points on the season.
Kucherov Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Kraken
|Dec. 9
|2
|1
|3
|5
|at Predators
|Dec. 7
|0
|0
|0
|6
|vs. Penguins
|Dec. 6
|1
|1
|2
|3
|vs. Stars
|Dec. 4
|1
|1
|2
|6
|at Stars
|Dec. 2
|0
|1
|1
|6
Brayden Point Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +170)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128)
Brayden Point has helped lead the attack for Tampa Bay this season with 12 goals and 19 assists.
Point Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Kraken
|Dec. 9
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Predators
|Dec. 7
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Penguins
|Dec. 6
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Stars
|Dec. 4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Stars
|Dec. 2
|0
|0
|0
|0
