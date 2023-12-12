Player prop bet options for J.T. Miller, Nikita Kucherov and others are available when the Vancouver Canucks host the Tampa Bay Lightning at Rogers Arena on Tuesday (opening faceoff at 10:00 PM ET).

Canucks vs. Lightning Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN and ESPN+

BSSUN and ESPN+ Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

NHL Props Today: Vancouver Canucks

J.T. Miller Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180)

0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105)

Miller has been a big player for Vancouver this season, with 40 points in 28 games.

Miller Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Hurricanes Dec. 9 1 0 1 3 vs. Wild Dec. 7 0 0 0 4 vs. Devils Dec. 5 1 2 3 4 at Flames Dec. 2 0 0 0 0 vs. Golden Knights Nov. 30 0 1 1 3

Elias Pettersson Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -222)

1.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -222) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)

Elias Pettersson has 11 goals and 26 assists to total 37 points (1.3 per game).

Pettersson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Hurricanes Dec. 9 1 2 3 3 vs. Wild Dec. 7 0 0 0 2 vs. Devils Dec. 5 0 2 2 4 at Flames Dec. 2 1 1 2 3 vs. Golden Knights Nov. 30 0 0 0 0

Quinn Hughes Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +170)

0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +170) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)

Quinn Hughes has 36 total points for Vancouver, with nine goals and 27 assists.

Hughes Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Hurricanes Dec. 9 0 0 0 0 vs. Wild Dec. 7 0 0 0 1 vs. Devils Dec. 5 0 2 2 4 at Flames Dec. 2 1 0 1 1 vs. Golden Knights Nov. 30 0 0 0 1

NHL Props Today: Tampa Bay Lightning

Nikita Kucherov Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)

1.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)

Kucherov's 19 goals and 28 assists in 28 games for Tampa Bay add up to 47 total points on the season.

Kucherov Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Kraken Dec. 9 2 1 3 5 at Predators Dec. 7 0 0 0 6 vs. Penguins Dec. 6 1 1 2 3 vs. Stars Dec. 4 1 1 2 6 at Stars Dec. 2 0 1 1 6

Brayden Point Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +170)

0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +170) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128)

Brayden Point has helped lead the attack for Tampa Bay this season with 12 goals and 19 assists.

Point Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Kraken Dec. 9 0 1 1 2 at Predators Dec. 7 0 0 0 2 vs. Penguins Dec. 6 0 0 0 3 vs. Stars Dec. 4 0 0 0 2 at Stars Dec. 2 0 0 0 0

