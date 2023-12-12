Can we expect Conor Garland scoring a goal when the Vancouver Canucks match up against the Tampa Bay Lightning at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To help you with your bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Conor Garland score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Garland stats and insights

In two of 28 games this season, Garland has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

In one game against the Lightning this season, he has attempted two shots, but has not scored a goal.

Garland has picked up two assists on the power play.

Garland averages 2.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 3.3%.

Lightning defensive stats

On defense, the Lightning are allowing 102 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 30th in the league.

So far this season, the Lightning have three shutouts, and they average 18.3 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Garland recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/9/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 12:14 Home W 4-3 12/7/2023 Wild 1 0 1 14:14 Home W 2-0 12/5/2023 Devils 1 0 1 14:43 Home L 6-5 12/2/2023 Flames 0 0 0 13:08 Away W 4-3 11/30/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 14:03 Home L 4-1 11/28/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 13:36 Home W 3-1 11/25/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 14:27 Away L 4-3 11/24/2023 Kraken 2 0 2 14:18 Away W 5-1 11/22/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 10:36 Away L 5-2 11/20/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 12:53 Home W 3-1

Canucks vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN and ESPN+

BSSUN and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

