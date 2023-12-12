Will Conor Garland Score a Goal Against the Lightning on December 12?
Can we expect Conor Garland scoring a goal when the Vancouver Canucks match up against the Tampa Bay Lightning at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To help you with your bets, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Conor Garland score a goal against the Lightning?
Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)
Garland stats and insights
- In two of 28 games this season, Garland has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- In one game against the Lightning this season, he has attempted two shots, but has not scored a goal.
- Garland has picked up two assists on the power play.
- Garland averages 2.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 3.3%.
Lightning defensive stats
- On defense, the Lightning are allowing 102 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 30th in the league.
- So far this season, the Lightning have three shutouts, and they average 18.3 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.
Garland recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/9/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|12:14
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/7/2023
|Wild
|1
|0
|1
|14:14
|Home
|W 2-0
|12/5/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|14:43
|Home
|L 6-5
|12/2/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|13:08
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/30/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|14:03
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/28/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|13:36
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/25/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|14:27
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/24/2023
|Kraken
|2
|0
|2
|14:18
|Away
|W 5-1
|11/22/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|10:36
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/20/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|12:53
|Home
|W 3-1
Canucks vs. Lightning game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSUN and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
