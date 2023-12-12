In the upcoming game against the Tampa Bay Lightning, which starts at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, can we expect Dakota Joshua to find the back of the net for the Vancouver Canucks? Let's dive into the most important stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Dakota Joshua score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +490 (Bet $10 to win $49.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Joshua stats and insights

Joshua has scored in four of 27 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game against the Lightning this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.

Joshua has no points on the power play.

He takes 1.0 shot per game, and converts 14.3% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Lightning defensive stats

The Lightning are 30th in goals allowed, giving up 102 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents three times while averaging 18.3 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Joshua recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/9/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 16:06 Home W 4-3 12/7/2023 Wild 1 0 1 11:12 Home W 2-0 12/5/2023 Devils 1 1 0 15:14 Home L 6-5 12/2/2023 Flames 0 0 0 14:52 Away W 4-3 11/30/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 12:43 Home L 4-1 11/28/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 12:59 Home W 3-1 11/25/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 10:23 Away L 4-3 11/24/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 14:01 Away W 5-1 11/22/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 11:10 Away L 5-2 11/20/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 12:34 Home W 3-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Canucks vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN and ESPN+

BSSUN and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.