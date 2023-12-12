Can we count on Elias Pettersson finding the back of the net when the Vancouver Canucks face off with the Tampa Bay Lightning at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and trends below.

Will Elias Pettersson score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +175 (Bet $10 to win $17.50 if he scores a goal)

Pettersson stats and insights

In nine of 28 games this season, Pettersson has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has not scored against the Lightning this season in one game (three shots).

On the power play he has four goals, plus 10 assists.

He has a 16.7% shooting percentage, attempting 2.4 shots per game.

Lightning defensive stats

On defense, the Lightning are allowing 102 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 30th in the league.

So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 18.3 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Pettersson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/9/2023 Hurricanes 3 1 2 19:45 Home W 4-3 12/7/2023 Wild 0 0 0 17:49 Home W 2-0 12/5/2023 Devils 2 0 2 22:37 Home L 6-5 12/2/2023 Flames 2 1 1 20:56 Away W 4-3 11/30/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 18:30 Home L 4-1 11/28/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 21:33 Home W 3-1 11/25/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 24:09 Away L 4-3 11/24/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 16:07 Away W 5-1 11/22/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 18:59 Away L 5-2 11/20/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 20:08 Home W 3-1

Canucks vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN and ESPN+

BSSUN and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

