Elias Pettersson and the Vancouver Canucks will be in action on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Looking to bet on Pettersson's props versus the Lightning? Scroll down for stats and information.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Elias Pettersson vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN and ESPN+

BSSUN and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +165)

1.5 points (Over odds: +165) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -149)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Pettersson Season Stats Insights

In 28 games this season, Pettersson has averaged 19:52 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +9.

Pettersson has scored a goal in nine of 28 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

In 20 of 28 games this season, Pettersson has registered a point, and 11 of those games included multiple points.

Pettersson has an assist in 16 of 28 games this season, with multiple assists on eight occasions.

The implied probability that Pettersson goes over his points over/under is 37.7%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 59.8% of Pettersson going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Pettersson Stats vs. the Lightning

On defense, the Lightning are conceding 102 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 30th in the league.

The team has the league's 22nd-ranked goal differential (-7).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 28 Games 3 37 Points 4 11 Goals 1 26 Assists 3

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.