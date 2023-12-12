In the upcoming matchup against the Tampa Bay Lightning, which begins at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, can we expect Filip Hronek to score a goal for the Vancouver Canucks? Let's dig into the most important stats and trends to determine which player props you should be thinking about.

Will Filip Hronek score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Hronek stats and insights

Hronek has scored in two of 28 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has taken six shots in one game against the Lightning this season, but has not scored.

On the power play he has two goals, plus six assists.

Hronek's shooting percentage is 3.5%, and he averages 2.0 shots per game.

Lightning defensive stats

The Lightning are 30th in goals allowed, giving up 102 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Lightning have three shutouts, and they average 18.3 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Hronek recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/9/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 22:44 Home W 4-3 12/7/2023 Wild 0 0 0 26:54 Home W 2-0 12/5/2023 Devils 0 0 0 23:04 Home L 6-5 12/2/2023 Flames 2 0 2 21:32 Away W 4-3 11/30/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 25:42 Home L 4-1 11/28/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 26:27 Home W 3-1 11/25/2023 Sharks 2 1 1 28:46 Away L 4-3 11/24/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 23:28 Away W 5-1 11/22/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 26:51 Away L 5-2 11/20/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 26:01 Home W 3-1

Canucks vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN and ESPN+

BSSUN and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

