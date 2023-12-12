The Vancouver Canucks, including Filip Hronek, take the ice Tuesday versus the Tampa Bay Lightning at Rogers Arena, with the puck dropping at 10:00 PM ET. Thinking about a wager on Hronek? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Filip Hronek vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -128)

0.5 points (Over odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +100)

Hronek Season Stats Insights

Hronek's plus-minus rating this season, in 24:28 per game on the ice, is +16.

In two of 28 games this season, Hronek has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.

Hronek has a point in 20 games this year (out of 28), including multiple points six times.

Hronek has an assist in 19 of 28 games played this season, including multiple assists five times.

Hronek's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 56.1% that he goes over.

Hronek has an implied probability of 50% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Hronek Stats vs. the Lightning

The Lightning are 30th in goals allowed, giving up 102 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.

The team's -7 goal differential ranks 22nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 28 Games 4 26 Points 3 2 Goals 0 24 Assists 3

