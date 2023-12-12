On Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET, the Vancouver Canucks go head to head against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Is Ian Cole going to light the lamp in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Ian Cole score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)

Cole stats and insights

Cole is yet to score through 28 games this season.

In one game against the Lightning this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted one of them.

Cole has zero points on the power play.

Lightning defensive stats

The Lightning are 30th in goals allowed, giving up 102 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Lightning have three shutouts, and they average 18.3 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Cole recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/9/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 17:49 Home W 4-3 12/7/2023 Wild 0 0 0 15:11 Home W 2-0 12/5/2023 Devils 0 0 0 17:32 Home L 6-5 12/2/2023 Flames 0 0 0 17:43 Away W 4-3 11/30/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 17:50 Home L 4-1 11/28/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 21:26 Home W 3-1 11/25/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 19:30 Away L 4-3 11/24/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 22:26 Away W 5-1 11/22/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 20:44 Away L 5-2 11/20/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 17:49 Home W 3-1

Canucks vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN and ESPN+

BSSUN and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

