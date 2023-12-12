On Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET, the Vancouver Canucks go head to head against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Is Ian Cole going to light the lamp in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Ian Cole score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Cole stats and insights

  • Cole is yet to score through 28 games this season.
  • In one game against the Lightning this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted one of them.
  • Cole has zero points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Lightning defensive stats

  • The Lightning are 30th in goals allowed, giving up 102 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Lightning have three shutouts, and they average 18.3 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Cole recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/9/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 17:49 Home W 4-3
12/7/2023 Wild 0 0 0 15:11 Home W 2-0
12/5/2023 Devils 0 0 0 17:32 Home L 6-5
12/2/2023 Flames 0 0 0 17:43 Away W 4-3
11/30/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 17:50 Home L 4-1
11/28/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 21:26 Home W 3-1
11/25/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 19:30 Away L 4-3
11/24/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 22:26 Away W 5-1
11/22/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 20:44 Away L 5-2
11/20/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 17:49 Home W 3-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Canucks vs. Lightning game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSUN and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.