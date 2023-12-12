For those wanting to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Vancouver Canucks and the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET, is Ilya Mikheyev a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Will Ilya Mikheyev score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a goal)

Mikheyev stats and insights

Mikheyev has scored in eight of 24 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

This is his first game of the season against the Lightning.

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

Mikheyev's shooting percentage is 18.4%, and he averages 2.0 shots per game.

Lightning defensive stats

The Lightning are 30th in goals allowed, conceding 102 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 18.3 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Mikheyev recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/9/2023 Hurricanes 2 1 1 14:30 Home W 4-3 12/7/2023 Wild 0 0 0 16:53 Home W 2-0 12/5/2023 Devils 0 0 0 13:55 Home L 6-5 12/2/2023 Flames 2 1 1 13:09 Away W 4-3 11/30/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 14:58 Home L 4-1 11/28/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 13:20 Home W 3-1 11/25/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 15:25 Away L 4-3 11/24/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 13:05 Away W 5-1 11/22/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 14:03 Away L 5-2 11/20/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 13:53 Home W 3-1

Canucks vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN and ESPN+

BSSUN and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

