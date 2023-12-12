Ilya Mikheyev and the Vancouver Canucks will face the Tampa Bay Lightning at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, at Rogers Arena. If you're thinking about a bet on Mikheyev against the Lightning, we have plenty of info to help.

Ilya Mikheyev vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Mikheyev Season Stats Insights

In 24 games this season, Mikheyev has averaged 14:16 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +6.

Mikheyev has scored a goal in eight of 24 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Mikheyev has a point in 13 of 24 games this season, with multiple points in three of them.

Mikheyev has an assist in seven of 24 games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Mikheyev's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 46.5% that he goes over.

Given his moneyline odds, Mikheyev has an implied probability of 31.2% of going over his assist prop bet.

Mikheyev Stats vs. the Lightning

The Lightning have given up 102 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 30th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's -7 goal differential ranks 22nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 24 Games 2 16 Points 0 9 Goals 0 7 Assists 0

