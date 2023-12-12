For people wanting to wager on the upcoming game between the Vancouver Canucks and the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET, is J.T. Miller a player who is likely light the lamp? We break it all down in the article below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will J.T. Miller score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +195 (Bet $10 to win $19.50 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Miller stats and insights

  • Miller has scored in 15 of 28 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has scored one goal versus the Lightning this season in one game (four shots).
  • On the power play, Miller has accumulated seven goals and 10 assists.
  • Miller's shooting percentage is 23.1%, and he averages 2.3 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Lightning defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Lightning are allowing 102 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 30th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 18.3 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Miller recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/9/2023 Hurricanes 1 1 0 19:38 Home W 4-3
12/7/2023 Wild 0 0 0 22:38 Home W 2-0
12/5/2023 Devils 3 1 2 21:08 Home L 6-5
12/2/2023 Flames 0 0 0 20:35 Away W 4-3
11/30/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 17:50 Home L 4-1
11/28/2023 Ducks 2 0 2 20:31 Home W 3-1
11/25/2023 Sharks 3 0 3 20:47 Away L 4-3
11/24/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 18:01 Away W 5-1
11/22/2023 Avalanche 1 1 0 20:09 Away L 5-2
11/20/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 21:01 Home W 3-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Canucks vs. Lightning game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSUN and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.