For people wanting to wager on the upcoming game between the Vancouver Canucks and the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET, is J.T. Miller a player who is likely light the lamp? We break it all down in the article below.

Will J.T. Miller score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +195 (Bet $10 to win $19.50 if he scores a goal)

Miller stats and insights

Miller has scored in 15 of 28 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has scored one goal versus the Lightning this season in one game (four shots).

On the power play, Miller has accumulated seven goals and 10 assists.

Miller's shooting percentage is 23.1%, and he averages 2.3 shots per game.

Lightning defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Lightning are allowing 102 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 30th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 18.3 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Miller recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/9/2023 Hurricanes 1 1 0 19:38 Home W 4-3 12/7/2023 Wild 0 0 0 22:38 Home W 2-0 12/5/2023 Devils 3 1 2 21:08 Home L 6-5 12/2/2023 Flames 0 0 0 20:35 Away W 4-3 11/30/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 17:50 Home L 4-1 11/28/2023 Ducks 2 0 2 20:31 Home W 3-1 11/25/2023 Sharks 3 0 3 20:47 Away L 4-3 11/24/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 18:01 Away W 5-1 11/22/2023 Avalanche 1 1 0 20:09 Away L 5-2 11/20/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 21:01 Home W 3-1

Canucks vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN and ESPN+

