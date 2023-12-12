Will J.T. Miller Score a Goal Against the Lightning on December 12?
For people wanting to wager on the upcoming game between the Vancouver Canucks and the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET, is J.T. Miller a player who is likely light the lamp? We break it all down in the article below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will J.T. Miller score a goal against the Lightning?
Odds to score a goal this game: +195 (Bet $10 to win $19.50 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Miller stats and insights
- Miller has scored in 15 of 28 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has scored one goal versus the Lightning this season in one game (four shots).
- On the power play, Miller has accumulated seven goals and 10 assists.
- Miller's shooting percentage is 23.1%, and he averages 2.3 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Lightning defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Lightning are allowing 102 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 30th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 18.3 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Miller recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/9/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|1
|0
|19:38
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/7/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|22:38
|Home
|W 2-0
|12/5/2023
|Devils
|3
|1
|2
|21:08
|Home
|L 6-5
|12/2/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|20:35
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/30/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|0
|1
|17:50
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/28/2023
|Ducks
|2
|0
|2
|20:31
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/25/2023
|Sharks
|3
|0
|3
|20:47
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/24/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|18:01
|Away
|W 5-1
|11/22/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|1
|0
|20:09
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/20/2023
|Sharks
|1
|1
|0
|21:01
|Home
|W 3-1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Canucks vs. Lightning game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSUN and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.