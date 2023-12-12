J.T. Miller and the Vancouver Canucks will be in action on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Tampa Bay Lightning. Looking to wager on Miller's props versus the Lightning? Scroll down for stats and information.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

J.T. Miller vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN and ESPN+

BSSUN and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -250)

0.5 points (Over odds: -250) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -125)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Miller Season Stats Insights

Miller's plus-minus this season, in 20:05 per game on the ice, is +11.

Miller has a goal in 15 games this season through 28 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Miller has a point in 21 of 28 games this year, with multiple points in 12 of them.

Miller has an assist in 14 of 28 games played this season, including multiple assists nine times.

The implied probability is 71.4% that Miller goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

The implied probability of Miller going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 55.6%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Miller Stats vs. the Lightning

On the defensive side, the Lightning are conceding 102 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 30th in the NHL.

The team has the league's 22nd-ranked goal differential (-7).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 28 Games 3 40 Points 6 15 Goals 2 25 Assists 4

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.