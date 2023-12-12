When the Seattle Kraken face off against the Florida Panthers on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET, will Jamie Oleksiak score a goal? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Will Jamie Oleksiak score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

Oleksiak stats and insights

  • Oleksiak has scored in two of 29 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • In one game versus the Panthers this season, he has attempted two shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • Oleksiak has no points on the power play.
  • Oleksiak averages 1.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5.7%.

Panthers defensive stats

  • The Panthers have conceded 68 goals in total (2.5 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Panthers have two shutouts, and they average 17.8 hits and 14.0 blocked shots per game.

Oleksiak recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/10/2023 Wild 0 0 0 15:27 Home L 3-0
12/9/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 19:41 Home L 4-3 OT
12/7/2023 Devils 0 0 0 16:37 Home L 2-1
12/4/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 18:29 Away L 4-2
12/2/2023 Senators 0 0 0 19:35 Away L 2-0
11/30/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 18:17 Away L 4-3 SO
11/28/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 17:24 Away L 4-3
11/24/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 16:11 Home L 5-1
11/22/2023 Sharks 2 0 2 23:15 Home W 7-1
11/20/2023 Flames 0 0 0 19:43 Home L 4-3 OT

Kraken vs. Panthers game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSFL, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

