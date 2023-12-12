Will Jordan Eberle score a goal when the Seattle Kraken play the Florida Panthers on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Jordan Eberle score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)

Eberle stats and insights

In three of 26 games this season, Eberle has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has taken one shot in one game versus the Panthers this season, but has not scored.

He has picked up four assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Eberle's shooting percentage is 5.2%, and he averages 2.1 shots per game.

Panthers defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Panthers are one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 68 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks third.

So far this season, the Panthers have two shutouts, and they average 17.8 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Eberle recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/10/2023 Wild 0 0 0 19:20 Home L 3-0 12/9/2023 Lightning 2 0 2 19:10 Home L 4-3 OT 12/7/2023 Devils 0 0 0 19:01 Home L 2-1 12/4/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 17:15 Away L 4-2 12/2/2023 Senators 0 0 0 20:23 Away L 2-0 11/30/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 20:33 Away L 4-3 SO 11/28/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 19:15 Away L 4-3 11/24/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 18:26 Home L 5-1 11/22/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 15:47 Home W 7-1 11/20/2023 Flames 1 1 0 17:02 Home L 4-3 OT

Kraken vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

BSFL, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

