The Florida Panthers (17-8-2) have -155 moneyline odds to win when they hit the road in a game against the Seattle Kraken (8-14-7), who have +130 moneyline odds, on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET on BSFL, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+.

Kraken vs. Panthers Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Kraken vs. Panthers Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kraken vs. Panthers Betting Trends

In 14 of 27 matches this season, Florida and its opponent have combined for more than 6 goals.

The Panthers have been victorious in 13 of their 17 games when they were listed as a moneyline favorite this season (76.5%).

This season the Kraken have five wins in the 19 games in which they've been an underdog.

When it has played with moneyline odds of -155 or shorter, Florida has compiled an 8-2 record (winning 80.0% of its games).

Seattle has won one of its six games when it is the underdog by +130 or longer on the moneyline.

Kraken Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-3-1 6-4 4-6-0 6.4 3.3 2.1 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-3-1 3.3 2.1 7 24.1% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 1-6-3 4-6 5-4-1 6.3 2.3 3 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 1-6-3 2.3 3 4 11.8% Record as ML Favorite 5-2 Record as ML Underdog 0-1 Puck Line Covers 6 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 6 Record as ML Favorite 1-3 Record as ML Underdog 0-6 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 4

