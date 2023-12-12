Kraken vs. Panthers: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
A pair of streaking clubs square off when the Florida Panthers (17-8-2) visit the Seattle Kraken (8-14-7) at Climate Pledge Arena on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET on BSFL, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+. The Panthers have won three in a row, but the Kraken are on an eight-game losing streak.
Kraken vs. Panthers Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSFL, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Panthers (-165)
|Kraken (+140)
|6
|Panthers (-1.5)
Kraken Betting Insights
- The Kraken have won five, or 26.3%, of the 19 games they have played as an underdog this season.
- Seattle has entered four games this season as the underdog by +140 or more and is 1-3 in those contests.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 41.7% chance of victory for the Kraken.
- Seattle has played 18 games this season with over 6 goals.
Kraken vs Panthers Additional Info
Kraken vs. Panthers Rankings
|Panthers Total (Rank)
|Kraken Total (Rank)
|85 (15th)
|Goals
|73 (27th)
|68 (3rd)
|Goals Allowed
|98 (29th)
|16 (21st)
|Power Play Goals
|19 (12th)
|17 (15th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|19 (19th)
Kraken Advanced Stats
- Over its past 10 games, Seattle went 4-6-0 versus the spread and 1-6-3 straight up.
- In its past 10 games, Seattle has hit the over five times.
- The Kraken and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.3 goals in their last 10 games, 0.3 more than the 6 over/under in this matchup.
- In their past 10 games, the Kraken and their opponents are averaging 6.2 goals, 0.8 goals lower than their season-long per-game average.
- The Kraken have the NHL's 27th-ranked scoring offense (73 total goals, 2.5 per game).
- The Kraken have conceded 98 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank 29th.
- Their 30th-ranked goal differential is -25.
