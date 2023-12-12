For people wanting to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Vancouver Canucks and the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET, is Nils Aman a player who is likely score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Will Nils Aman score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)

Aman stats and insights

  • Aman is yet to score through eight games this season.
  • He has not faced the Lightning yet this season.
  • Aman has no points on the power play.

Lightning defensive stats

  • On defense, the Lightning are allowing 102 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 30th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 18.3 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Canucks vs. Lightning game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSUN and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

