For people wanting to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Vancouver Canucks and the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET, is Nils Aman a player who is likely score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Will Nils Aman score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)

Aman stats and insights

Aman is yet to score through eight games this season.

He has not faced the Lightning yet this season.

Aman has no points on the power play.

Lightning defensive stats

On defense, the Lightning are allowing 102 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 30th in the league.

So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 18.3 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Canucks vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN and ESPN+

TV Channel: BSSUN and ESPN+

